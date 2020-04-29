Cimpress (CMPR +24.1% ) took various measures during March and April 2020 to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which enacted significant cost-reduction and cash-preservation measures.

Signed a purchase agreement to raise $300M from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management via a private placement of securities.

Suspends maintenance covenants, this amendment will increase pricing to LIBOR +3.25% during the covenant suspension period.

The Company has implemented actions to reduce cash expenses by ~$140M on an annualized basis in comparison to pre-pandemic expectations.

Cimpress’ preliminary Q3 results with total revenue of ~$598M, a 10% Y/Y decline.

Demand worsened through the month of March, with consolidated bookings declining ~65% Y/Y in the last week of the month and first week of April.

Operating loss of ~$88M, Adj. EBITDA of ~$71M, a Y/Y decline of 20%.

Total debt of ~$1.67B, a cash balance of $228M, gross leverage of 3.42 times trailing-12-month EBITDA and net leverage of 2.96 times trailing-12-month EBITDA.

“We are positioned to stay on offense during and after this pandemic by taking actions that allow us to continue to fund key projects that we believe will benefit our customers and long-term shareholders.” said Robert Keane, CEO, Chairman and Founder.