Goldman CEO pay boost gets thumbs down from ISS - Bloomberg

Ahead of its first virtual shareholder meeting, Goldman Sachs CEO's 20% pay raise is attracting some flack, with influential proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommending that GS shareholders reject David Solomon's $27.5M pay package.

It notes that several of the Wall Street bank's key financial metrics fell in the past year.

While Glass Lewis, the other major advisory firm, gives Goldman's compensation practices and "F" grade, it still recommends approving the executive compensation.

The compensation increase makes Solomon the second highest-paid CEO of a major bank after JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, who received $31.5M; meanwhile, JPM generated a profit four times larger than Goldman's.

Goldman spokesman Patrick Scanlan says the compensation reflects achievements including long-term growth strategy developing and "implementation of a new operating approach" as well as solid net revenue performance.

Last year ISS recommended that shareholders reject compensation packages at fewer than 10% of companies in the S&P 500. At those companies, the support for the pay packages averaged ~65%, according to a report from law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.

Shareholder support for Goldman's compensation is typically around the 90% approval rate for S&P 500 companies in recent years, according to Bloomberg.

Previously: Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon got $4M compensation bump in 2019 (March 20)