Albemarle (ALB +2% ) is higher despite getting downgraded to Sell from Buy with a $48 price target, slashed from $99, at Loop Capital on "COVID-spawned macro and new risk profile" in the near-term.

Loop's Chris Kapsch cites "dramatically lower demand" for refined products, challenging bromine fundamentals and a lithium recovery cycle that likely has been pushed out further, while near-term demand and prices are now likely to be lower than prior assumptions.

Kapsch also notes Albemarle may finish 2020 with 4x leverage, which is "a threshold that is often treated punitively by the equity market."