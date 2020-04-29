Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF +8.8% ) receives court approval for its plans to extend debt maturities by two years and raise up to $500M in equity for the acquisition of North Sea assets from BP

But the firm’s largest creditor, Asia Research and Capital Management ('ARCM') intends to appeal the ruling and has maintained throughout that Premier Oil should concentrate on reducing its debt, instead making acquisitions; deals cannot go through until that process concludes.

Most Premier Oil creditors voted in favor of the proposals, but the firm still required court approval of its schemes of arrangement.

The company with net debts of £1.6B, announced its desire to extend credit facilities.