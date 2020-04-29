Lyft cuts 17% of workforce

Lyft (LYFT +5.2% ) will terminate 982 jobs to cut costs and offset the pandemic's impact on ride-share demand.

The company expects to take $28-36M in restructuring charges related to the cuts.

Lyft's other cost-cutting measures include furloughing 288 employees and base pay reductions of 30% for executive leadership, 20% for VPs, and 10% for all other exempt employees. Board directors will give up 30% of their cash compensation during Q2.

Yesterday, The Information reported that rival Uber (UBER +5.9% ) is discussing a 20% workforce reduction, which would amount to about 5,400 workers.

Uber's layoffs aren't finalized but could start rolling out over the coming weeks.