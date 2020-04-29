Northrop Grumman (NOC +0.4% ) sank as much as 6.8% earlier before rising to near breakeven after Q1 results paled in comparison to last week's strong showing by peer Lockheed Martin, analysts say.

"This report compares negatively to last week's LMT result where the company was able to largely offset potential COVID-19 weakness in their outlook," says Citi analyst Jonathan Raviv, who rates Northrop as a Buy.

Growth is always a focus for Northrop, Raviv says, and after growing 5% in Q1, the company is now pointing to 3%-4% growth in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr says investors are apt to be neutral to Northrop's mostly on track Q1 operations; he rates the stock at Market Perform.