Netflix (NFLX +1.1% ) shares are up modestly after Loop Capital Markets bumped its price target, reiterating a Buy rating in a note expressing confidence in subscriber growth.

The streaming giant impressed with 15.77M net added subscribers in Q1 (vs. 8.5M expected), and it can keep this up for years, Loop says.

“Post the 2020 bump from Covid-19, NFLX should be able to add 30M subscribers per year for the next five-plus years,” analyst Alan Gould says.

The company has arguably the largest content slate and amount of ongoing production worldwide, he says, and he expects it could be free cash flow positive by 2022, and even debt free by 2025.

Loop's new price target of $500 implies 23% upside from current pricing.