Montefiore Health System, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and NYU Langone have initiated a clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients.

Convalescent plasma is derived from patients who have recovered from the infection and have subsequently produced antibodies against the coronavirus.

The randomized study will enroll 300 patients who have had respiratory symptoms for less than one week, require some supplemental oxygen or have been hospitalized for less than four days. 50% will receive plasma containing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies while 50% will receive a placebo.