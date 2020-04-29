The result from Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) trial of remdesivir is "quite good news," says "President" Anthony Fauci, with the data showing "clear cut significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery." The FDA, he says, is working with Gilead on the availability of the drug.

The Chinese study (negative results leaked last week, and details published this morning) was "underpowered, not adequate," says Fauci.

Fauci's comments seem to have put an extra charge into GILD - shares are now up 7% for the session.

CNBC's Meg Tirrell has details shared by Fauci on the more-important NIAID trial:

The primary endpoint was time to improvement, with those on remdesivir showing that in 11 days, and those on placebo 15 days.

The mortality rate on remdesivir was 8% vs. 11% for those on placebo.