Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY +4.9% ) reports 2019 net profit fall 17% Y/Y to RUB 1.2T as revenues decline 7% to RUB 7.7T.

The company says that the results were hit by declining gas demand in Europe, its main market, due to the economic fallout from spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gazprom’s revenues from gas exports in January - February fell 51% to $5B.

Gazprom supplied China with 300 million cubic metres of gas in 2019 following the launch of Power of Siberia pipeline; plans to increase exports to China to 5 bcm in 2020 and reach a planned supply of 38 bcm by 2025.

