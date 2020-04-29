New Gold (NGD -3.9% ) slides after reporting a Q1 loss and a 15% drop in revenues, as results were exacerbated by the temporary closure of the Rainy River Mine in Ontario due to government efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Rainy River was shut down for 12 days from March 20 to allow the local workforce to self-isolate, and operations resumed on April 3 with a gradual ramp-up; the company says the mine now averages 100K mt/day, or 70% of productivity prior to the shutdown.

New Gold says Q1 gold equiv. production fell 16% Y/Y to 103,435 oz., while gold output slid 16% to 66,790 oz. and copper output slipped 5% to 18.5M lbs.

Q1's average realized gold price rose to $1,458/oz. from $1,301/oz., while the average copper price fell to $2.56/lb. from $2.79/lb., and all-in sustaining costs per gold equiv. oz. climbed to $1,446 from $1,083.