No. 2 U.S. theater chain fires at Universal over windows

Following the top U.S. movie-theater chain AMC (NYSE:AMC) picking a fight with Universal Pictures (CMCSA +2% ) over threats to the cinematic "release window" - how long films are in theaters before they can be distributed through other vectors including home video - the country's No. 2 chain has weighed in on the controversy.

Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY), UK-based owner of second-largest U.S. chain Regal Entertainment, calls its window policy "clear, well known in the industry" and "part of our commercial deal with our movie suppliers ... We make it clear again that we will not be showing movies that fail to respect the windows.”

AMC yesterday said it would no longer show Universal releases after comments from NBCUniversal's Jeff Shell hinting that in the future, the studio would exploit more day-and-date releases straight to home after the digital success of Trolls World Tour, kept out of theaters by pandemic closures.

That Universal decision to put the Trolls sequel out via PVOD was "completely inappropriate" and “certainly has nothing to do with good faith business practice, partnership and transparency," Cineworld says.

Theaters are still closed, and some may be for some time - which suggests for now that this is mostly saber-rattling for a potential showdown renegotiating the release window between studios and the exhibition industry.