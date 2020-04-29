New Jersey's Murphy eases off the brakes (just a bit)

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy minutes ago took to Twitter to announce the imminent signing of an executive order to reopen state parks, and the allow the reopening of county parks and golf courses, effective May 2 (one needs an executive order to "reopen"?).

Social distancing rules, of course, will continue to be mandated.

With the summer quickly approaching, next on tap for The Garden State will be decisions on the beaches. So far, the governor is leaving that up to the individual towns.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf a couple of days ago lifted (effective May 1) his ban on golf courses, marinas, and privately-owned campgrounds.