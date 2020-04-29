OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) posted a net loss of €68M in Q1, a turnaround from profit of €496M in Q1 2019, due to significant inventory costs and lowered its production target and crude price forecasts.

Clean current cost of supplies EBIT, fell 8% to €699M

The company revised 2020 output to around 440,000 boe/day, down from prior target of 500,000 boed.

Chief Executive Rainer Seele has said he was considering reducing working hours for OMV staff and shutting down a refinery due, as well as also open whether the proposed dividend of €2/share will be paid.

Cash flow from operating activities was €838M and its cash position at end-March was €2.8B

