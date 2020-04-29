Vale (VALE +7.3% ) says it will resume dry processing operations next week at its Timbopeba mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, improving monthly production by ~330K metric tons.

Operations had been suspended by court order in March 2019 after concerns about the safety of a mining waste dam at the site in the aftermath of the Brumadinho dam collapse disaster that killed 270 people the previous January.

Vale says it expects to restart wet processing activities at the mine in Q4, which would permit Timbopeba to achieve full production capacity of ~1M mt/month.