Citing headwinds from plant closings and the drop in the foodservice business, Piper Sandler lowers Tyson Foods (TSN +0.5% ) to a Neutral rating from Overweight.

Analyst Michael Lavery: "There is lots of uncertainty around COVID-19 and its impact on the meat supply chain, but our updated model incorporates the specific costs we are aware of and our estimated impact to sales from restaurant closures and supply disruptions. While Tyson has a meal oriented portfolio that can benefit from stronger retail sales growth and take share from restaurants, it is likely to face headwinds from foodservice exposure (~40% of sales), current plant closures, and higher costs due to COVID-19, though government mandated plant re-openings help the outlook going forward."

Piper's price target on Tyson is chopped all the way to $66 from $100. The average sell-side PT is $75.21.