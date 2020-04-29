The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's "Notorious Markets" list gains Amazon's (AMZN +2.0% ) websites in Canada, Germany, France, India, and the UK.

The trade regulator cites allegations of counterfeit goods, noting that it's too easy for sellers to list on the e-commerce platform "because Amazon does not sufficiently vet sellers on its platforms."

The USTR says it's "considering seeking more information regarding e-commerce platforms, including those based in the United States, in future reviews of Notorious Markets."

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Amazon would start reporting more counterfeit goods in the U.S. to law enforcement after facing scrutiny about its policing practices and unsafe products sold by third-party merchants.