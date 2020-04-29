Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) says its credit businesses were well-positioned amid current volatility given the composition of its portfolios and manageable exposure to industries and asset classes most heavily-affected as a result of COVID-19

Q1 core EPS (exluding PAA) of 21 cents vs. consensus of 20 cents; compares with 26 cents in the prior quarter and 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"While we continue to be cautious, we are encouraged by the meaningful tailwinds in the mortgage market and are poised to take advantage of upcoming investment opportunities," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer David Finkelstein

Economic leverage of 6.8x, down from 7.2x in prior quarter.

Book value per common share of $7.50 at Q1-end vs. $9.66 at Q4-end.

Q1 net interest margin, excluding PAA, of 1.18% vs. 1.41% in Q4 2019 and 1.51% in Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest spread, excluding PAA, of 1.00% vs. 1.24% in Q4 2019 and 1.30% in Q1 2019.

Conference call on April 30 at 10:00 AM ET.

