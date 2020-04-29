Some cable stocks have seen share pressure today as New York Attorney General Letitia James adds a powerful voice to calls for refunds of fees tied to live sports, which have been largely suspended in the pandemic.

James' office estimates that consumers pay up to $20/month in extra fees in the expectation they'll receive live sports channels - and those fees haven't been reduced to compensate for the shutdown.

She's written seven companies requesting refunds for consumers: Charter Communications (CHTR +0.1% ), Altice USA (ATUS +0.4% ), AT&T (T +3.5% ), Comcast (CMCSA +2% ), Dish Network (DISH +3.8% ), RCN and Verizon (VZ +1% ).

It's "grossly unfair that cable and satellite television providers would continue to charge fees for services they are not even providing,” James says. "These companies must step up and immediately propose plans to cut charges and provide much needed financial relief."

For his part, Dish chief Charlie Ergen has begun pressing Disney for a refund of his company's payments for ESPN.