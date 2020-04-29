Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.14B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Kraft Heinz: Short-Term Trade, Not A Long-Term Investment