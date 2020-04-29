AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) CEO Gary Kain says, "Fed initiatives, together with significant actions taken by the Company to manage risk, allowed AGNC to close the quarter with leverage and liquidity at normal operating levels."
Estimates that tangible net book value per common share has increased ~8% in April.
Q1 net spread and dollar roll income per share of 57 cents compares with 57 cents in Q4 2019.
Includes 3 cents per common share of dollar roll income associated with the company's $B average net long position in forward purchases and sales of agency mortgage-backed securities in the "to-be-announced" market.
Excludes (44 cents) per share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected constant prepayment rate estimates.
Tangible net book value per common share of $13.62 at March 31, 2020 fell 23% vs. $17.66 at Dec. 31, 2019.
-20.2 % economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter, comprised of 48 cents of dividends per common share and $4.04 decrease in TNBV per common share; compares with 9.6% in prior quarter.
12.2% portfolio constant prepayment rate for the quarter; 14.5% average projected portfolio CPR as of March 31, 2020.
Conference call on April 30 at 8:30 AM ET.
