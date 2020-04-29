AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) CEO Gary Kain says, "Fed initiatives, together with significant actions taken by the Company to manage risk, allowed AGNC to close the quarter with leverage and liquidity at normal operating levels."

Estimates that tangible net book value per common share has increased ~8% in April.

Q1 net spread and dollar roll income per share of 57 cents compares with 57 cents in Q4 2019.