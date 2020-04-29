IntercontinentalExchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+34.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+21.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ICE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.