Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.64B (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAPL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 29 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 25 downward.

