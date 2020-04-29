IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-177.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.23M (-46.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IMAX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.