Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.1M (+15.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MITK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.