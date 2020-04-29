Stifel Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2020 5:30 PM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)SFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $845.96M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.