Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.23 (-12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.15B (+24.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMZN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward.