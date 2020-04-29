Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $541.18M (+13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.