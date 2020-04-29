Wells Fargo keeps Mondelez International (MDLZ +0.5% ) locked in as a top pick after taking in yesterday's Q1 earnings report.

Analyt John Baumgartner: "We exit pleased with mgmt’s intention to maintain brand reinvestment and seek share gains from smaller/compromised competitors. The market may fret about a possible Q2 yr/yr EPS decline on COVID but we see headwinds as temporary and easily outweighed by bullish multi-year growth potential and EPS upside vs. Street thru FY22E."

During Q1, Mondelez posted solid growth across developed and emerging markets, with volume, mix and pricing all moving in the right direction.

