National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.11M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NATI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.