The union pushback continues in reaction to the White House's push to reopen meat plants immediately.

"If the intention is to make sure that the production is not slowed down too much, this is a short-sighted measure that will end up slowing production more than it would have," states the a AFL-CIO rep.

It was suggested the military would be needed to staff a plant in Sioux Falls, Iowa due to the number of sick workers.

Other unions have noted that the two-week closures have been utilized successfully to clean plants and set up safety protocols in several locations without workers spreading COVID-19 on their return.

As far as meat shortages, those are seen by analysts as short-term in nature. Yesterday, food processor JBS U.S. said it can import extra meat from Brazil and Australia if needed.