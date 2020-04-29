The FDA has approved Medtronic's (MDT +2.1% ) Carpediem System for continuous hemodialysis or hemofiltration therapy for critically ill pediatric patients weighing between 2.5 and 10.0 kg (5.5 - 22 pounds).

The process, called continuous renal replacement therapy or CRRT, continuously cleans the patient's blood over an extended period of time, usually in an ICU setting.

The company says the Carpediem System, which consists of a dialysis machine and a special filter, is the first CRRT device for low-weight pediatric patients who have experienced a sudden or temporary loss of kidney function or have too much fluid in their bodies due to compromised kidney function.

The serious condition occurs in ~10K American kids each year. The survival rate is only 38 - 43%.