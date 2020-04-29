As expected, the NCAA is moving forward with a plan to allow student athletes to earn money from the use of their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA is hoping for a federal preemption so that the rules don't change from state to state.

The proposal would see athletes work out their endorsement deals without the conferences, schools, coaches and boosters involved. In reality, it seems likely it will be a case of the rich getting richer in college football (LSU, Ohio State, Alabama) and college basketball (Duke, Kentucky, Kansas).