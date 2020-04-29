Large lenders will temporarily be shut out from the government's Paycheck Protection Program on Wednesday evening, the Small Business Administration said in a joint statement with the U.S. Treasury.

"To ensure access to the PPP loan program for the smallest lenders and their small business customers, starting at 4 PM today EDT through 11:59 PM EDT, SBA systems will only accept loans from lending institutions with asset sizes less than $1B."

Yesterday, the SBA said it will review all loans over $2M, "in addition to other loans as appropriate."

Regional bank ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB