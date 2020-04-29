Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reports Q3 earnings after the bell today, with analysts expecting $33.68B in revenue and $1.27 EPS. For Q4, the Street sees guidance of $36.52B and $1.39 EPS.

More Personal Computing: In February, Microsoft said it didn't expect to meet the $10.75-11.15B revenue guidance for its More Personal Computing segment because of the pandemic-related impact on Windows OEM and Surface devices.

Intelligent Cloud: The typical spotlight will fall on Azure growth for the quarter, but the strength could be offset by traditional servers, which could take a hit from the coronavirus travel restrictions.

Teams update: Last month, Microsoft Teams added 12M DAUs in a week to pass 44M. A DAU update could make shares of rival Slack see red.