Dunkin' Brands Group Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2020 5:30 PM ETDunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN)DNKNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.49M (-5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DNKN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward.