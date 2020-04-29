Dunkin' Brands Group Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Apr. 29, 2020 5:30 PM ETDunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN)DNKNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.49M (-5.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, DNKN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.