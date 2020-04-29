Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.11 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.75M (-22.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SIX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.