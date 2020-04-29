Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-38.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.97B (-4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TXT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.