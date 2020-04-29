ViacomCBS (VIAC +8.5% , VIACA +7.7% ) has laid off more workers as part of an ongoing integration from the re-merger of Viacom and CBS.

"I know these past weeks have been challenging," CEO Bob Bakish says in an internal memo, "and I know that even before the coronavirus pandemic, we were already in a period of significant change to integrate our newly combined company."

But "it’s critical that we continue these efforts to integrate and evolve ViacomCBS to remain competitive now and for the future. This means continuing to integrate and streamline our operations, manage our costs as diligently as we can, and follow through on our committed post-merger synergy targets."