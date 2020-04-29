World Fuel (NYSE:INT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-39.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.71B (-11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.