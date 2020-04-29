MasTec Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2020
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (-14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.