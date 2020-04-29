Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+55.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.49M (+28.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TNDM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.