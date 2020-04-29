Preserving credit flow is essential to minimize damage, Powell says

Lowering interest rates won't reverse the economic downturn caused by the virus, but "preserving flow of credit is essential" to minimize the damage caused from the virus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in the press conference after the FOMC made its policy statement.

As in the the committee's statement, Powell reinforces that the central bank will use its range of tools to support the economy.

"We're doing all we can to help Americans weather this difficult period" and to ensure that when the recovery comes it will be as robust as possible, he said.

Manufacturing output has fallen sharply in March and likely to fall even more in April and the jobs report next week is likely to surge into the double digits, he said.

"Both depth and duration of economic downturn are uncertain" and will depend on how well the country contains the virus, Powell said.

Update at 2:45 PM ET: The central bank has slowed its rate of purchases as markets have improved.

Powell stresses, as he has before, that the Fed has lending powers, not spending powers.

2:48 PM: The corporate credit facility will be operating "fairly soon," he said.

The Main Street lending facility will encompass a couple different kinds of lending, he added. "We're going to keep at that for some time and add differing sectors" and lending types.

He urges the importance of protecting businesses from "avoidable insolvency."

2:51 PM: "We're not going to be in any hurry to withdraw these measures or to lift off in any way."

2:53 PM: "We're a long way from exhausting Treasury's equity," Powell said. If demand is greater than the size of their lending facilities, "we'll expand them."

3:00 PM: The GDP rebound could be quite large given the size of the fall, but won't "bring us back to pre-virus levels quickly," he said. Furthermore, it's hard to be precise about when the rebound will occur or predicting its magnitude, Powell added.

3:02 PM: The Fed chair doesn't yet know what the demand will be like for the Main Street lending facility, and doesn't see encountering the problems the PPP loans are having.

The Fed's facility are loans, not grants, he emphasizes, and there's "not a limited pot."

3:05 PM: Now is not the time to be concerned about the federal debt, Powell said, although he's in favor of eventually bringing the government's fiscal house in order.

3:09 PM: "The U.S. hadn't really gotten back to where we needed to be in getting our fiscal house in order," he said, but added "we have the fiscal capacity to deal with it."

3:12 PM: Powell doesn't expect price deflation to become a problem because price expectations appear to be anchored.

3:19 PM: "We're going to be very patient. We're not going to be in any hurry to move rates up," Powell concludes the press conference.

3:20 PM: Nasdaq is up 3.8% , S&P 500 +3.0% , the Dow +2.5% . 10-year Treasury yield rises less than 1 basis point to 0.62%.

Previously: Fed holds rates near zero, will use full range of tools (April 29)