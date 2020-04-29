Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.00 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.49B (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MOH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.