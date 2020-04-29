Concho Resources Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETConcho Resources Inc. (CXO)CXOBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CXO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
