Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $608.45M (-18.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RRC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

