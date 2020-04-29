Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.45B (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.