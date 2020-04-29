Aflac (NYSE:AFL) says sales production in both Japan and the U.S. began to fall off in March, and the decline accelerated in April, impacted by reduced face-to-face activity.

Withdraws adjusted earnings guidance for 2020.

AFL slips 0.5% in after-hours trading.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.21 vs. consensus of $1.10 and $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding the effect of foreign currency, Q1 adjusted EPS was $1.20.

Q1 total revenue of $5.2B misses the average analyst estimate of $5.49B and falls from $5.7B in the year-ago quarter.

Aflac Japan: In dollar terms, net premium income fell 0.9% to $3.2B in the quarter; net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, increased 5.2% to $642M; total revenue was flat at $3.8B.

Aflac U.S.: Net premium income rose 1.5% to $1.5B; net investment income was flat at $177M; total revenue rose 2.9% to $1.7B.

Conference call on April 30 at 9:00 AM ET.

