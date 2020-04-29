This recession looks different for card issuers - KBW

Facing questions about when it might be time to "back up the truck" on credit card issuers, KBW indicates in its new report that this recession may indeed be different for the area.

The stocks have been cheap, and recent government action can only help the issuers navigate the pandemic environment, the firm says. One instance of that: The reported unemployment rate may be misguiding on the actual health of consumers, considering the generosity of new unemployment aid.

The issuers at current levels are priced for a pretty adverse macro scenario, KBW says, and there's plenty of upside potential.

For one thing, provisioning for all future losses (current expected credit losses) means a quicker up-front reserve build-up, which should mean a shorter duration of build overall. And the companies came into the current environment with better funding (deposit-heavy) and strong liquidity, compared to the last recession.

During the Great Recession, net charge-off rates industrywide experienced only one year of peak levels before declining. KBW's current estimates figure two years of persistent high net charge-offs, which would be a first (and may be conservative).

And the issuers have less interest-rate sensitivity than banks, with American Express (NYSE:AXP) a key beneficiary (one of the few) of dropping rates.

As for scenarios, it's looking for a slight to modest improvement in total net charge-off rates from current 2021 levels - the biggest driver of EPS upside for this sector. Card loan growth should be flat, down 5% or down 10% Y/Y - assumptions that will drive EPS upside for Capital One (NYSE:COF) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), but downside for Synchrony (NYSE:SYF).

And an improvement in efficiency ratio (20-645 basis points Y/Y) should be led by Capital One, Alliance and Discover (NYSE:DFS), though Synchrony could also see a "modest uptick" in one scenario.

It rates all five Outperform.