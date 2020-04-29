Vale (VALE +8.3% ) has received non-binding offers for its nickel mining operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia, the company said today in its earnings conference call.

While the company received the offers in late February - before the full economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic had been felt - Vale base metals head Mark Travers said negotiations were still progressing successfully with potential buyers, and the company expects to have relevant news on a potential deal within a month or two.

Vale put its New Caledonia nickel assets up for sale in December after a $1.6B writedown related to the ailing mines, which are the world's biggest nickel operations.

The company also said on the call that it planned to reopen the Timbopeba mine in Brazil next week after a year-long suspension.